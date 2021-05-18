3rd Law Dance wraps emotions of 2020 into Twenty Ninth Street parking garage performance

3rd Law Dance/Theater — a Boulder-based arts organization that has provided the public with inventive shows since 2001 — is bringing its latest performance to new levels, quite literally.

Wednesday marks the beginning of the innovative troupe’s “The Elision Project Vol. 4,” which will take place within the multi-level parking garage at the Twenty Ninth Street open-air retail center. The structure, normally reserved for vehicles of shoppers and moviegoers, will be transformed into an engaging venue and play host to a multi-sensory experience.

“Attendees will travel to all three levels of the garage,” said Katie Elliott, 3rd Law Dance’s artistic director who created and choregraphed the show. “We saw this as an opportunity to take our audience on a journey from the ground level to the open-air rooftop. It became an important symbol of how we are all beginning to emerge.”

The site-specific production, that folks can navigate on foot, is a refreshing pivot away from virtual offerings and drive-in shows that sprouted in the wake of COVID-19.

“The pandemic certainly pushed us into thinking outside the box when theaters were closed,” Elliott said. “3rd Law is very committed to bringing a live art experience to our community, so we looked for places where we could make that happen.”

Transforming the garage — at 1700 29th St., adjacent to Century Boulder — was no easy feat.

“This is the biggest creative push I’ve faced,” Elliott said. “So many things to consider when contemplating sound quality for musicians, surface of the floor for dancers, audience experience and, of course, weather for all involved. We had a plan A, B, C and D. The magic will be created as a dark, cement parking garage is transformed into a theatrical setting with dramatic lighting, live music and thoughtful choreography that treads a gritty paved surface on multiple levels.”

While one song will be projected from speakers within parked cars, the majority of music will be enjoyed live by various musicians. An intriguing soundscape will be provided by The Colorado Saxophone Quartet, The Boulder Samba School’s ensemble Bateria Alegria and 3rd Law’s longtime collaborator Paul Fowler.

“I personally am very excited to perform in Boulder, my hometown, for the first time since I was a teenager,” said dancer Mara Driscoll, who is also co-producing the imaginative show. “Although I have been doing a significant amount of producing during this past year with Boulder Arts Outdoors, my background is as a performer and I am excited to get to wear that hat.”

Audience members are encouraged to bring an easy-to-maneuver folding or camp chair that they can transport to each level. While shows are sold out for Wednesday and Saturday, $40 tickets are still available for Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Parties are encouraged to arrive at 7:30 p.m., with shows beginning at 8 p.m.

“The volume, scale and ready-made textures and architecture of the garage offer so much that a traditional theater doesn’t and — in many ways — getting to work there is a great opportunity.” Driscoll said. “The experience is actually inspiring Katie to think of using more outdoor, unconventional spaces for future performances — pandemic or not.”

For Elliott and Driscoll, having the opportunity to deliver an inspired production after so many cancellations is much welcomed.

“Katie and I have a long-standing relationship — we met when she was my modern dance teacher at Boulder Ballet School — and we are able to support one another as co-producers,” Driscoll said. “Working in that capacity gives deeper context and meaning to my experience of dancing in the show and vice versa. As a producer, I work with every aspect of the program, from the ticketing platform to the props and costumes — and getting to inhabit the world we are creating as a performer is very special.”

The layered piece aims to express the many emotions that surfaced during 2020.

“The choreographic themes for this project were truly a living breathing expression of the year we all experienced,” Elliott said.

From isolation to dread to long overdue — yet joyful — reunions, the stirring choreography takes audiences through the many stages that coincide with experiencing a global health crisis.

“I think these performances will be cathartic both for attendees and performers,” Driscoll said. “3rd Law Dance/Theater has been part of the community for two decades and Boulder audience members have enduring relationships with the company, the performers and Katie’s exceptionally creative work.”

The troupe thrives on collaboration with local artists.

“Elision Project Vol. 3” from 2019 that was held at Dairy Arts Center featured a number of area creatives, including Ars Nova Singers and Bonnie Paine, formerly of Nederland-based folk band Elephant Revival.

“I think it is going to be enormously meaningful for the company and devoted audience members to reunite live and in person for a performance that in so many ways — including the unique location — speaks to the experiences we have all been through during this past year,” Driscoll said. “I expect that both audience members and performers will feel that this EPV.4 is a marker of us moving through and out of the pandemic together.”

Signs will point attendees to the garage entrance and parking. A bathroom is available on the ground level, in addition to an elevator.

“When we started rehearsal again, I was challenged to find ways to create a connection between dancers while considering their safety during a pandemic,” Elliott said. “The first piece the dancers are not touching but instead moving in sync with each other’s momentum. The second piece they are connected with bungees to create the beautiful negotiation partnering can create. The third and fourth piece the dancers actually touch. We were masked for the entire rehearsal process. This evening truly takes you through the many stages that we all traveled through with the restrictions of our last year.”

For Elliott, exploring and decking out her new unconventional performance space brought to mind the 1970 tune “Big Yellow Taxi.”

“I found myself singing, ‘Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone. They paved paradise and put up a parking lot,” Elliott said. “Thank you, Joni Mitchell. We are back together, we are so excited to share our work in person with others after being apart for so long. We missed our audience immensely.”