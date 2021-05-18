At the Market: Radishes, from spicy and raw to sweetly sauteed

Boulder County Farmers Markets

Radishes are rad. They also happen to be very much in season, so for any radish fan who wants the most local and fresh radishes around, check out your local farmers markets. From local farms to your table, the distance is not far. Good for your table and tummies, and great for the environment.

Rooted in ancient times, radishes were reportedly consumed before the Egyptian pyramids were even built. It’s no wonder why: They are not hard to grow, they are fast-growing, and they are beautiful and delicious served in several different ways.

There are so many varieties: Daikon, watermelon, French breakfast and more. Shoppers can discover many different varieties at the markets.

So crunchy, and ready to eat raw. Slice them into salads. Use them as part of a vegetable assortment to dip into a dill dressing or aioli.

We particularly like taking a great loaf of crunchy bread, slathering it with a good butter and putting very thin slices of radish on top. It’s a spicy, sweet and savory combination that is a winner any time of day. (With a green salad, we sometimes just eat our radish-topped bread and call it dinner. We’ve been on Slack and Zoom all day and deserve a break.)

Christian Toohey, of Toohey & Sons Organic, had an amazing suggestion for us. Roasted and sauteed radishes are a revelation. They take on an entirely different flavor profile, and still retain their natural beauty. Don’t forget the greens once you trim them. The greens are great for your salads or sauteed on their own with some eggs.

Toohey & Sons is among the longterm vendors at the Boulder County Farmers Markets, and provides fresh produce to many restaurants including Frasca, Basta, Seeds Library Cafe, the Boulder Cork and many more. Sweet and tender, in season and ready to star as a side dish on your plate.

Sauteed Radishes With Greens

As many radishes that will feed your crowd, sliced thin

Reserved greens from the radish bunches rinsed and spun dry

Sea salt

Butter

Directions:

Slice radishes as thin as you like.

Sprinkle the radishes with sea salt.

Sautee the radishes in warmed, melted butter.

Throw the reserved, dry greens in at the end for the last 45 to 60 seconds of cooking.

If you make this recipe show us your photos! We’re on Instagram at @BCFM.

At the market this week

We have the sweetest snap peas for your stir-fries and strawberries. Tomatoes! Yay for tomato season. Hanging baskets for your outdoor beauty. Pasture-raised pork legs to roast. We also have asparagus, spinach, farm-fresh eggs, tamales, cheeses, potatoes, kombucha, beets, carrots, honey, granola, mushrooms, vegan ice cream and several varieties of salami. Boulder Wednesday evening markets are open! No reservations required, but you can make them here: bcfm.org/boulder-wednesday/. In person-markets are open in Longmont, Boulder and Denver every Saturday. No reservations required, but they can be made at bcfm.org/boulder-saturday/ for Boulder and bcfm.org/longmont-saturday/ for Longmont. Curbside pickup is available in Boulder, Longmont, Lafayette and Denver. Shop online at bcfm.org.