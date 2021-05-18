Bear Canyon Trail realignment project starts next week in south Boulder

Boulder on Monday is set to begin a six-month project that will re-align a section of the Bear Canyon Trail near the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

The project, which is meant “to help preserve wildlife habitats and sustain enjoyable outdoor experiences,” requires full closures west of the Mesa Trail from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until the end of November. It ultimately will reroute a one-third mile section of the path away from a stream area to improve wildlife habitats and make the trail less likely to experience flooding and erosion, a city news release states.

Additionally, Open Space and Mountain Parks expects that it will need to use a helicopter to help move materials due to the mountainous location of the trail. Helicopter work is likely to occur between May 24 and May 28, depending on the weather.

A section of the Bear Peak West Ridge Trail, which is above Bear Canyon, will be closed for about an hour while the helicopter work is occurring.

