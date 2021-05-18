Boulder to use helicopters for Anemone Hill trail work

Boulder on May 24 intends to use a helicopter to help move materials for trail work on the new Anemone Hill Trail, which is west of downtown Boulder.

The new 3-mile trail loop is about 35% complete and is expected to be finished by June 2022.

If the weather is not suitable for the helicopter to fly that Monday, then work will begin as soon as the weather clears. Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks will close trails in the Anemone Hill and Red Rocks areas while the helicopter hauls materials needed for the trail work, a city news release states.

“Rangers will issue citations to people who access closed trails because the helicopter cannot complete its work if visitors are in the area, which can result in safety hazards and costly trail construction delays,” the release states.

Visit OSMPTrails.org to view trail closures with the system.