GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Clovis begins $75M on-demand stock sale

Business

Clovis begins $75M on-demand stock sale

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Clovis Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) is preparing to sell up to $75 million in new stock as part of its latest funding push.

The Boulder cancer treatment developer said late Monday that it will offer the stock at market prices and use the funding for general corporate purposes, debt-service and marketing and development of its lead drug Rubraca.

If issued at the company’s closing stock price of $5.87 at the end of Monday, the sale would add just more than 12.77 million to Clovis’ existing 104.56 million shares outstanding.

Rubraca is already approved for use in the U.S. as a maintenance treatment for women who have recurring forms of ovarian, fallopian tube or peritoneal cancers that are either fully or partially responsive to platinum chemotherapy. Top-line data from a confirmatory Phase III trial this year suggests that the drug can halt the progression of the cancer in combination with chemotherapy versus fighting the cancer with chemotherapy alone.

Clovis’ stock fell 5% in early trading Tuesday on the news, falling to $5.58 per share as of 10:45 a.m. Mountain Time.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Fight Inflammation With Hydration

    Did you know that you can fight inflammation with hydration? The therapists at AquafyIV combine IV hydration and therapy, traditional...
  2. Women’s Health Specialists

    The women’s health specialists at Alpine Physical Therapy have specialized training in the treatment and education of women’s health issues....
  3. A Cost Effective Bathroom Makeover

    The National Kitchen and Bath Association estimates the total cost to remove and replace a bathtub is $3,000 or more....
  4. Honoring Veterans Is Our Honor And Privilege

    Viegut Funeral Home believes that honoring veterans is our honor and a privilege. We complete all paperwork to obtain military...
  5. Clean, Attractive Apartment With A Pool

    Get ready to soak up summertime at The Shores at McIntosh Lake! Relax poolside or in the outdoor hot tub,...