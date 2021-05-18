Boulder City Council agrees to create tax-supported library district

Bruce Norikane remembers walking the aisles of the public library as a young child, perusing the selection until he found a book that caught his eye.

“I was exposed to such a wide range of information and vision and voices,” he said during Tuesday’s Boulder City Council meeting. “Without the public library I would never have seen those books. I would never have read them. And frankly, I would not be who I am today.”

For that reason, Norikane was among dozens of people who spoke in support of forming a property tax-funded library district in Boulder. Doing so would provide a more sustainable source of funding, library advocates and city officials agree.

Boulder City Council on Tuesday agreed with that assertion when it unanimously supported moving forward with district formation. Later this year, the city will seat a committee that focuses on the intergovernmental agreement between the library district, the city and Boulder County. It then will vote on a resolution forming the district in 2022 before placing a tax initiative on the ballot that November.

Although the conversation about library funding in Boulder has been ongoing for years, Tuesday marked the first public hearing on the matter. Almost 50 people signed up to speak, and every person spoke in favor of forming a district.

Boulder Public Library currently is operated and funded by the city, largely through sales tax revenue. While City Council has the option to continue with that model, staff on Tuesday presented two options that both include a dedicated property tax. However, one would involve continued city governance while the other option includes the formation of a library district.

The library has identified that it would need $20 million annually to implement the 2018 Boulder Public Library Master Plan. The plan outlines goals including opening libraries in Gunbarrel and Niwot, offering outreach to the Latinx community and spending more money on books for the library’s collection, Director of Library and Arts David Farnan said in an earlier interview.

Deputy City Attorney David Gehr during Tuesday’s presentation offered three separate funding scenarios that would help the library bring in some or all of the $20 million it needs.

The first scenario would dedicate a 3.53-mill property tax dedicated for the library but would continue with city governance. This option would bring in $15.8 million annually, allowing for the library to meet the community demand and take on deferred maintenance work. It would cost people with homes valued at $850,000 an additional $194 a year.

The second would dedicate a 4.56-mill property tax to continue with municipal governance but allow for expanded library services, considering it would bring in $20 million annually. This would cost people with homes valued at $850,000 an additional $257 a year in taxes.

Lastly, Gehr shared information about the library district, which would expand the tax base to people outside the city limits and would transfer ownership to a library district governed by a board of directors. To bring in $20 million, this option would ask for a 3.85-mill property tax costing city residents with homes valued at $850,000 an additional $214 and county residents $234.

While the City Council has the authority to form a library district or continue with municipal governance, any new tax would require a vote of the taxpayers. The various funding scenarios are tentative. If an election happens, the mill levies could change when official ballot language is crafted.

Much like Norikane, many people on Tuesday shared memories of using the library as kids and emphasized how impactful those experiences were. Others expressed the importance of a free, public space, particularly for those with young children.