Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported May 18, 2021

New cases: 25

Total cases: 23,545

Total hospitalizations: 809

New hospitalizations: 0

Daily hospitalizations: 21

Daily discharges: 6

Total deaths: 257

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 39.7

7-day percent positivity: 1.6%

Number of COVID-19 variant cases

B.1.1.7: 207

B.1.351: 0

B.1.427: 42

P.1: 5

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing due to delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

Total cases: 532,389

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,572

Total deaths among cases: 6,450

Total hospitalizations: 29,240

Total tested: 3,000,976

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New diagnostic tests: 15

New monitoring tests: 185

Spring semester total cases: 5

Current isolation space use: 0%

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

Total active cases: 6

Total staff quarantined: 0

Total students quarantined: 120

BVSD elementary schools

Aspen Creek PK-8: 1 case; 6 students quarantined

Coal Creek: 2 cases; 58 students quarantined

Eldorado Pre-K-8: 1 case; 20 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

Monarch: 1 case; 19 students quarantined

Fairview: 1 case; 17 students quarantined

*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

Total active student cases: 34

Total staff active cases: 3

SVVSD elementary schools

Alpine: 1 student case

Black Rock: 1 student case

Blue Mountain: 2 student cases

Central: 1 student case

Indian Peaks: 1 student case

Legacy: 1 student case

Mead: 1 student case; 2 staff cases

Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 staff case

Northridge: 1 student case

Thunder Valley PK-8: 2 student cases

Timberline PK-8: 1 student case

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 1 student case

Coal Ridge: 5 student cases

Erie: 1 student case

Lyons Middle/Senior High School: 1 student case

Mead: 2 student cases

Sunset: 2 student cases

Trail Ridge: 1 student case

SVVSD high schools

Frederick: 4 student cases

Erie: 1 student case

Mead: 1 student case

Niwot: 1 student case

Skyline: 1 student case

*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.