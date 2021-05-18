GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Front Range Biosciences partners with ag-tech…

Business

Front Range Biosciences partners with ag-tech firm on research and development

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Front Range Biosciences Inc., a hemp-focused agricultural biotechnology company, is partnering with Massachusetts-based indoor agricultural technology firm Agrify Corp. (Nasdaq: AGFY) on a research and development effort focused on “optimizing cannabis and hemp cultivation environments to drive the best performance from different genetic cultivars to achieve maximum yield, consistency, and terpene output with minimum variance in cannabinoid levels,” according to a joint news release.

As part of the partnership agreement, Agrify will install its proprietary vertical farming units in FRB’s indoor grow operations.

“Combining our expertise in developing optimized controlled cultivation environments through our proprietary hardware and software technology solutions with FRB’s ability to create second-to-none unique cannabis and hemp strains has the potential to transform the market,” Agrify CEO Raymond Chang said in the release. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with FRB on this initiative and commencing this exciting work together.”

Terms of the partnership agreement were not disclosed.

