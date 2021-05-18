GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Out Boulder County to host weeklong Pride celebration June 7-13

Out Boulder County announced its plans to celebrate Pride next month, with a consolidation of Longmont and Boulder Pride events.

The weeklong festivities include a mix of virtual and socially-distanced events for all ages from June 7 to 13. A news release issued Tuesday said Out Boulder County for decades has hosted a separate Longmont Pride in June and Boulder Pride in September. This year the LGBTQ+ support and advocacy nonprofit decided to celebrate during the traditional Pride month of June. The festivities, which are free and open to the public, include movies, a video game tournament, a mixer, storytime and a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The week of celebrating will culminate June 13, where there will be three motorcade parades in Longmont, Boulder and Lafayette. People who participate in the parade are encouraged to decorate their vehicles. The public will be allowed to line the streets to watch and cheer on the parade. For safety reasons, bicycles will not be allowed in the parades. Pride sponsors can participate in the motorcade for a small fee, the release said.

Pride commemorates the catalyst of the modern LGBTQ rights movement, the release said. Out Boulder County said the gay rights movement can be traced back to June 28,1969, when New York police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in Greenwich Village. The raid led to days of protesting. Every June since then, the release said, the LGBTQ and allied community members have participated in marches, demonstrations, calls to action, and in more recent history, celebrations.

For a full schedule of events or to learn how to volunteer for Pride, people can visit outboulder.org.

