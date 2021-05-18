Red Rocks concerts to return to full capacity on June 21

Concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre will soon return to full capacity, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic brought live music and entertainment to a screeching halt.

The venue hopes to be able to welcome 9,545 people starting June 21, said spokesperson Brian Kitts. That capacity limit will apply to all concerts that take place after June 21, as well as shows rescheduled from the 2020 season to this year, he said.

Exceptions include fitness events, such as Yoga on the Rocks, which will max out at 2,000 people.

Red Rocks has gradually been upping the number of people allowed to attend events as state and local COVID-19 protocols have eased and vaccination rates have increased, Kitts said. The types of bands now planning tours also played into the decision to sell more tickets.

RELATED: Here’s every concert coming to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2021

The news comes alongside an onslaught of new concert announcements for the venue, including Wu-Tang Clan with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra (Aug. 13), Death Cab for Cutie (Sept. 13), and Widespread Panic (June 25-27).

Kitts said the return to normal operations is a welcome change following the disruption caused by the pandemic and it means that those who help the venue run, such as stagehands and concessionaires, can get back to work. The last time Red Rocks was able to open at full capacity was Jan. 31, 2020, for Winter on the Rocks.

“Like lots of other industries, sports and entertainment have been completely sidelined,” Kitts said. “Getting back to business is really emotional for a lot of people. We will never take for granted again the experience of gathering or sitting there having a beer, watching a show or a game.”

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.