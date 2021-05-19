GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

BCPH postpones biweekly COVID-19 meeting until next Wednesday

Boulder County Public Health announced it is postponing its biweekly COVID-19 virtual community meeting, initially scheduled for today for one week.

BCPH Spokeswoman Angela Simental wrote in an email the meeting will be tabled as Boulder County health officials wait for state guidance and recommendations regarding mask use for the general public, schools and businesses.

“We understand the mask guidance from the federal and state governments can be confusing and we want to ensure we provide clear information, guidance and recommendations,” she wrote. “At next week’s community update, we will have better answers and guidance on these protocols. We are working with our partners to make sure we provide the clearest path forward.”

The virtual meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. May 26 and can be watched on Zoom at boco.org/JoinCovidUpdate.

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
