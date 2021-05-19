Boulder B-Cycle celebrating 10th anniversary with drawing, discounts

In honor of its tenth anniversary, Boulder Bike Sharing on Thursday is hosting a drawing for those using the Boulder B-Cycle system and offering a discounted monthly pass for those looking to try the bike-sharing system.

Those who download the B-Cycle app and take a pedal or e-bike trip on Thursday will be entered in a drawing for 10 different prizes. Any number of trips of any length will enter a person’s name into the drawing, according to B-Cycle.

Additionally, those who download the B-Cycle app, select a monthly pass and use the promo code 10YEARS will get a $10 monthly B-Cycle pass for riding e-bikes in Boulder. That promo ends after the anniversary celebration.

E-bikes, which are a relatively new part of the system, check in and out of the existing docking stations across Boulder.

Boulder Bike Sharing is the independent nonprofit organization that for the past decade has operated the Boulder B-Cycle bike-sharing system.