GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder B-Cycle celebrating 10th anniversary…

News

Boulder B-Cycle celebrating 10th anniversary with drawing, discounts

By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

In honor of its tenth anniversary, Boulder Bike Sharing on Thursday is hosting a drawing for those using the Boulder B-Cycle system and offering a discounted monthly pass for those looking to try the bike-sharing system.

Those who download the B-Cycle app and take a pedal or e-bike trip on Thursday will be entered in a drawing for 10 different prizes. Any number of trips of any length will enter a person’s name into the drawing, according to B-Cycle.

Additionally, those who download the B-Cycle app, select a monthly pass and use the promo code 10YEARS will get a $10 monthly B-Cycle pass for riding e-bikes in Boulder. That promo ends after the anniversary celebration.

E-bikes, which are a relatively new part of the system, check in and out of the existing docking stations across Boulder.

Boulder Bike Sharing is the independent nonprofit organization that for the past decade has operated the Boulder B-Cycle bike-sharing system.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Between Friends Upscale Consignment

    Between Friends Upscale Consignment is a treasure trove of clothing, accessories, housewares, knick knacks and art. Others have cherished these...
  2. Your Personal Laundry Service

    Why spend your time doing laundry? Consider Tatyana’s 5 Star Dry Cleaning your personal laundry service! Live a less hectic...
  3. Peak Moving Season Has Begun

    Peak moving season has begun! More than 40 million people make a move each year in the United States—and most...
  4. The Security Experts At Black Eagle Fence

    A high security fence is a must for many businesses. Work with the security experts at Black Eagle Fence to...
  5. Time For New Windows?

    Is it time to upgrade your windows? New windows can make a big difference on your utility bills—winter and summer....