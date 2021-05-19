Boulder City Council makes initial move toward library district formation

Boulder is inching toward forming a library district, a move that would replace the current system of municipal governance and instead dedicate funding through property taxes and create a separate board of directors to lead the city’s libraries.

Boulder City Council on Tuesday unanimously agreed to move forward with district formation, though it chose the slower of the two timelines offered by city staff. Later this year, the city will seat a committee that focuses on the intergovernmental agreement between the library district, the city and Boulder County. It then will vote on a resolution forming the district in 2022 before placing a tax initiative on the ballot that November.

Boulder Public Library’s financial challenges have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, with Director of Library and Arts David Farnan noting the library cut its budget by more than $1 million in 2020. In its 100-plus year history, the library has been operated by the city and funded largely through sales tax revenue from Boulder’s general fund.

For the more than 40 people who spoke during Tuesday’s Boulder City Council meeting — all of whom supported a district — the library is a place well worth funding.

South Boulder resident Caitlin McQuade said it was her first time speaking before the Council, and she touched on something that many people referenced during the public hearing: The library as a community resource, a public space that provides access and welcomes everyone.

“There is not a single place in Boulder where I have felt a greater sense of belonging to a diverse community,” McQuade said.

“If you want to know the heart of a town, you go to its library,” north Boulder resident Lila Hickey agreed.

While the details are yet to be finalized, Deputy City Attorney David Gehr shared preliminary information that outlines what people might expect to pay in property taxes for the district, which would expand the tax base to include some people outside Boulder city limits.

In order to bring in $20 million annually — the amount Boulder Public Library has said it needs to complete various goals outlined in its master plan — the city expects that a 3.85-mill property tax increase would be on the ballot. This would cost city residents with homes valued at $850,000 an additional $214 in property taxes. County residents with similarly priced homes would pay $234, in part because Boulder’s city charter already includes a 0.33-mill property tax dedicated for the library, Gehr noted.

Councilmember Mark Wallach asked whether it was fair to use an $850,000 home to determine the tax increase, given that the county assessor recently reported an 11% jump in median residential property values in Boulder. Gehr agreed that the city would likely increase the home value used to calculate how much people might pay as it moves forward in planning for the district.

While the City Council has the authority to form the library district, any new tax would require a vote of the taxpayers. This was a chief concern for Councilmember Mirabai Nagle, who wanted to ensure the Council was not imposing a new tax on its constituents without their say.

In addition to outlining how to handle library staff’s transition from city employees to district employees and the plan for the physical library buildings, which Boulder owns, the intergovernmental agreement would dictate how many times the district could put the initial tax question on the ballot.

“It’s basically a poison pill for the district,” Gehr said of a scenario in which the district fails to obtain funding in the predetermined number of times it can go to the voters. “Until a district actually had a revenue source, the city would continue to operate the library system as a municipal library system.”

For longtime library advocates, the Council’s decision on Tuesday was a welcome one. Joni Teter and Juana Gomez, two former Boulder Library Commissioners and current members of the Boulder Library Champions, have long been arguing that Boulder needs to find a more sustainable source of funding for its library and that forming a district is the way to do it.

Teter said working on a conceptual intergovernmental agreement ahead of creating the district is a bit “out of sequence” but that it still accomplishes the same goal.

“This approach will still spell out what a library district is for the community, which is the most important thing,” Teter wrote in an email after the meeting. “Better understanding of how the transition to a library district will occur results in better, more informed community conversation before a funding vote occurs.”

Councilmember Aaron Brockett found it compelling that the Boulder Library Foundation and multiple iterations of the City Council-appointed Boulder Library Commission unanimously support a district. The recommendation is written into the Boulder Public Library master plan.

He also thought it was inspiring to hear from library users outside Boulder city limits who all said they’d like to see a library district and would happily pay more taxes in order to do so.

“We all know what wonderful things libraries are and what a great equalizer they are in terms of providing access to knowledge for everyone,” Brockett said.

Concerns

While the City Council unanimously agreed to move forward with pursuing a district, some did have concerns. Namely, some council members argued that more community engagement is needed and that rushing the process would put city staff in a precarious position.

The city attorney’s office and library staff have said they could accommodate the additional work associated with forming a district into the current year, while the finance department and human resources would need to outsource the work because of the timing of the annual budgeting process.