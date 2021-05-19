GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder police looking for witnesses to crash…

NewsColorado News

Boulder police looking for witnesses to crash that injured pedestrian

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder police are looking for possible witnesses to a crash in which a driver reportedly hit a pedestrian in downtown Boulder.

The crash occurred at 9:53 a.m. May 8 at the intersection of 11th and Walnut streets, according to an online post from Boulder police.

Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said the driver remained on scene. Aulabaugh did not know the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Boulder police Accident Report Specialist Joe Fischer at 303-503-0406.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Time For New Windows?

    Is it time to upgrade your windows? New windows can make a big difference on your utility bills—winter and summer....
  2. 5 Great Reasons to Renovate the Living Room

    Whether it’s a do-it-yourself or large-scale living room renovation project, refreshing one of the main rooms in a home can...
  3. Fight Inflammation With Hydration

    Did you know that you can fight inflammation with hydration? The therapists at AquafyIV combine IV hydration and therapy, traditional...
  4. Women’s Health Specialists

    The women’s health specialists at Alpine Physical Therapy have specialized training in the treatment and education of women’s health issues....
  5. A Cost Effective Bathroom Makeover

    The National Kitchen and Bath Association estimates the total cost to remove and replace a bathtub is $3,000 or more....