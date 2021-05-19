Boulder police looking for witnesses to crash that injured pedestrian

Boulder police are looking for possible witnesses to a crash in which a driver reportedly hit a pedestrian in downtown Boulder.

The crash occurred at 9:53 a.m. May 8 at the intersection of 11th and Walnut streets, according to an online post from Boulder police.

Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said the driver remained on scene. Aulabaugh did not know the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Boulder police Accident Report Specialist Joe Fischer at 303-503-0406.