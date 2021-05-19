GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder scientist awarded for spreading joy of reading through Little Free Libraries

Russell Schnell, a Boulder scientist, has been awarded the 2021 Todd H. Bol Award for Outstanding Achievement for his efforts to provide free access to books through the creation of Little Free Libraries. (Courtesy photo)
A Boulder scientist has been awarded for his efforts to provide free access to books through the creation of Little Free Libraries across Boulder County and the globe.

Officials with the Little Free Library nonprofit presented Russell Schnell with the 2021 Todd H. Bol Award for Outstanding Achievement. The announcement was shared in a Little Free Library news release Wednesday. The release said the award “honors extraordinary individuals who embody the nonprofit’s mission to build community, inspire readers and expand book access for all.”

Schnell, an atmospheric scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, hand crafts Little Free Libraries from salvaged wood, planting them across the globe, including establishing the first Little Free Library in Antarctica. Because of his efforts, the release said there are now little libraries on every continent. Schnell was also the co-recipient of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize for his work on climate change.

Read more about this year’s winners and see their photos at LittleFreeLibrary.org/todd-bol-awards.

