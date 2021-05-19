GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU President Mark Kennedy to leave July 1 with…

Latest Headlines

CU President Mark Kennedy to leave July 1 with $1.3M

By | klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
University of Colorado system President Mark Kennedy

University of Colorado President Mark Kennedy will receive $1.36 million and step down on July 1, one year before the end of his employment contract, under an agreement approved by the Board of Regents today.

Regents voted 8-1 to approve the agreement, with Regent Heidi Ganahl the sole vote against the transition agreement.

Republican Regents Chance Hill, Sue Sharkey and Ganahl spoke against the decision to end Kennedy’s contract, accusing Democratic regents of partisanship and bending to the will of the liberal faculty and students.

A motion proposed by Hill for Kennedy to serve out the remainder of his three-year contract failed, with Hill, Sharkey and Ganahl voting in favor and Regents Glen Gallegos, Lesley Smith, Jack Kroll, Nolbert Chavez, Callie Rennison and Ilana Spiegel voting against.

This is developing story and will be updated. 

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Time For New Windows?

    Is it time to upgrade your windows? New windows can make a big difference on your utility bills—winter and summer....
  2. 5 Great Reasons to Renovate the Living Room

    Whether it’s a do-it-yourself or large-scale living room renovation project, refreshing one of the main rooms in a home can...
  3. Fight Inflammation With Hydration

    Did you know that you can fight inflammation with hydration? The therapists at AquafyIV combine IV hydration and therapy, traditional...
  4. Women’s Health Specialists

    The women’s health specialists at Alpine Physical Therapy have specialized training in the treatment and education of women’s health issues....
  5. A Cost Effective Bathroom Makeover

    The National Kitchen and Bath Association estimates the total cost to remove and replace a bathtub is $3,000 or more....