Delays expected as Jay Road construction begins

Local News

Motorists can expect delays Thursday as work begins to mill the surface of Jay Road between Colo. 119 and U.S. 36.

In an effort to complete the project by Memorial Day, work will occur at 8 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and again on Monday, according to a news release from Boulder County. During that time, the road will be reduced to a single-lane around construction zones. Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes to avoid travel delays which may exceed 15 minutes.

During this time, the surface of Jay Road will not be in a good condition for bicyclists, the release states. Boulder County urges bicyclists to use caution when riding through the area. Paving will take place next Tuesday to May 28.

More information about the project can be found on the county’s website.

