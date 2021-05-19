From storied saloon to laid-back pub, MainStage Brewing to open in Lyons historic building

If walls could talk, the red sandstone building at 450 Main St. on the west side of downtown Lyons would have captivating stories to tell.

Now, its next chapter is about to begin.

Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, co-owners Sam Scruby and Eric Kean will open their new business, MainStage Brewing Co., at the location.

Inside the 2,000-square-foot building, customers will find a selection of 14 craft beers to pair with a menu of pizza and chicken. Scruby and Kean leased the kitchen to Henry Myers, of Kinfolk Pizza + Chicken, who will be cooking up hand tossed pizza, chicken wings and boneless chicken strips. Outside, the 3,200-square-foot patio, which is dog friendly, will provide the chance to soak in some spring sunshine, while sipping an icy, foamy brew.

In the next two to three weeks, there will be live music performances and later this year, the business partners also have plans to start brewing their own beer.

Kean, of Longmont, grew up in Lyons and wants to see the business help the town thrive.

“Lyons community has been up, down, right, left through the ringer a couple of times in the last 10 years,” he said. “There (are) some amazing nonprofits in town, some amazing folks doing good things for the community. Being a role player and leader in those efforts for us is huge. We can’t wait for people to walk through the door and say ‘I have an idea for how to use the space.’ We’re ready to contribute to the fabric of Lyons.”

Kean has a history with the building himself, including a short stint as a dishwasher at one of its restaurants when he was 15 years old — a job he thought had sworn him off the path to ever work in the food industry for good.

Then, he met his friend Scruby, while they were both students at the University of Colorado Boulder. A desire to open up their own business together one day was sparked by a shared love of craft beer. Both graduated from CU Boulder, Scruby with a bachelor’s degree in economics, Kean with a bachelor’s in music education. Today, Kean is also working on a master of business administration from the University of Denver.

The business partners have hired about 10 full and part-time staffers to work at MainStage. While it will be the first business they’ve ever run together, both have experience working in breweries.

Scruby, who grew up in Glenwood Springs and now lives in Gunbarrel, has been brewing beer professionally for the past seven to eight years and formerly worked as a head brewer at Upslope Brewing Company. For Kean’s part, for 2½ years, he ran a foundation and community events at Left Hand Brewing Company.

Part of the allure to the business partners buying the building in January was its long history in Lyons.

The scar from a chapter of that history can be glimpsed on its west side wall, where a painting of two men on horseback forging a river still bears the mark from a bullet that was fired during the town’s only recorded gun fight. Walking through the building on Wednesday, Scruby pointed out a conspicuously patched area of the painting.

The building’s legacy started in 1881 when it was erected by Hiram Sawyer as one of the first structures on Main Street. It opened as the McAllister Saloon, where the majority of clientele were quarry workers.

A Lyons Recorder article written by Main Street Manager Brianna Hoyt reported that around 4 a.m. on Dec. 20, 1892, at what was then the Bradford Saloon, a poker game turned sour for William C. Watt. His opponent was John Kearney, a quarry worker from the nearby quarry town of Noland, just northeast of Lyons. Despite reportedly consuming seven hot whiskeys in less than 20 minutes, Kearney defeated Watt hand after hand, the article said. Witnesses claimed both men were so inebriated that another man had to deal their cards for them.

After losing another poker hand, Watt reportedly fired his .38 Smith & Wesson at Kearney three times, striking him in the left groin. A local doctor removed the bullet from Kearney, but on Dec. 28, he died of an infection. The article says Watt was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and served eight years in the state penitentiary in Cañon City.

The building is on the National Register of Historic Places and is part of the Lyons Redstone Museum’s historic district walking tour, according to Hoyt.

Since the 1960s, the building has been home to several restaurants, including the Lyons Fork, which operated out of the location for just more than 10 years. The longtime restaurant closed in July.

Leaving the building largely as is was at the center of Kean and Scruby’s renovation work on the business.

“A lot of what we did was just touching it up, cleaning it up, new paint, making sure we really just exposed how cool this building is and how cool this spot is,” Kean said. “It’s an incredible location, so a lot of what we did was uncovering it, instead of making it what it’s not.”

Their work has piqued local interest.

Since Kean and Scruby have been working at the location, people browsing and shopping Lyons downtown have popped their heads through the door to ask: “When are you opening?”

Kim Mitchell, town spokesperson, said she believes the business will complement the downtown.

“Historic buildings being used for current and new business development definitely have a unique appeal and special draw that you don’t get with new construction,” Mitchell wrote in an email. “We think visitors and residents are excited to welcome Main Stage at the corner of hip and historic.”

With state and local public health officials curbing back coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the business partners said they look forward to opening in a time when people can safely gather again.

“We’re excited to open,” Scruby said. “I think everyone is excited to get out and go see their friends. I think everyone has felt cooped up for a year. We’ve got a nice spot outdoors where people can feel safe and have a great experience — I think communities as a whole missed out on that space to gather.”

Know before you go:

When: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week starting Saturday

Where: 450 Main Street, Lyons

What: MainStage Brewing Company

Learn more: mainstagebrewing.com