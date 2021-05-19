GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont Planning and Zoning Commission reviews proposed revisions to future developments on southeast property

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Longmont’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday began considering property owners’ applications for a complicated set of land-use, zoning and development decisions that would be followed in the future development of a southeast Longmont area covering more than 200 acres. That area is generally bounded by Martin Street on the west, both sides of Colo. 119 on the north, 119th Street on the east and Quail Road on the south.

As of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, however, commissioners was still asking questions of the city staff and the property owners’ representatives and had not yet voted on those applications.

Part of the overall area whose owners have applied for the revisions — an area that was part of the Irwin Thomas annexation Longmont approved attaching to the city in 2018 — is the probable future site of a Costco warehouse store.

Under agreements the city reached last year with the property owners and that business, Costco would build a 150,000-square-foot retail store and fueling station on a 17-acre site east of and adjacent to the Harvest Junction South retail and residential development in southeast Longmont, which is south of East Ken Pratt Boulevard.

That package of agreements would also provide for Longmont to purchase a 9-acre property immediately south of the Costco site, a parcel that Longmont could use for a future affordable-housing development or eventually sell to help finance an affordable housing project elsewhere in the city.

An eastside portion of the area is the site of future gravel mining operations.

The applications being sought by property owners in the city’s land use and design review procedures and being considered by the Planning an Zoning Commission on Wednesday would consist of an amendment to Longmont’s comprehensive plan for the area, an amendment to some of the properties’ current zoning categories, an amendment to a concept plan the city had previously approved for the area, and a subdivision plat for some of the proposed development.

The revisions, if approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council, would provide locations for a mixed use regional center and multifamily and mixed residential development between the existing residential neighborhood to the west and the permitted gravel mine to the east, principal city planner Brien Schumacher told commissioners.

Barbara Brunk, manager of Resource Conservation Partners, speaking on behalf of the applicants, told commissioners that the applications met city codes, standards and criteria.

Brunk wrote commissioners before the meeting that the applicants’ team of consultants “are looking forward to discussing this opportunity to support economic development, create jobs and provide a location for needed affordable housing within our community.”

