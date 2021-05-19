GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Recovery in surgery volume buoys Encision sales

Business

Recovery in surgery volume buoys Encision sales

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Encision Inc. (PK: ECIA) saw a rebound in sales in the first quarter of 2021 as the medical industry slowly returns to performing surgeries that were halted by the pandemic.

The Boulder developer of medical equipment that minimizes electric burns on patients during surgery reported revenues of $2.15 million and a gain of 1 cent per share, compared with revenues of $1.78 million and a net loss of 1 cent per share in the same period last year.

CEO Gregory Trudel said the increase in sales was primarily due to the return of some surgery options across the country earlier in the year thanks to a wave of vaccinations making the spread of COVID less of a threat.

“We continue to be positive as we assess how surgery rebounds from the pandemic,” he said in a statement.

The company’s revenues were also buoyed with a $108,000 inflow in the quarter from its new services business, making up a large portion of the $258,000 that business generated in the trailing 12 months. Those sales were primarily driven by a contract the company landed with a division of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

Encision listed having $1.47 million in cash on hand at the end of March, compared with $385 million the year prior.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Time For New Windows?

    Is it time to upgrade your windows? New windows can make a big difference on your utility bills—winter and summer....
  2. 5 Great Reasons to Renovate the Living Room

    Whether it’s a do-it-yourself or large-scale living room renovation project, refreshing one of the main rooms in a home can...
  3. Fight Inflammation With Hydration

    Did you know that you can fight inflammation with hydration? The therapists at AquafyIV combine IV hydration and therapy, traditional...
  4. Women’s Health Specialists

    The women’s health specialists at Alpine Physical Therapy have specialized training in the treatment and education of women’s health issues....
  5. A Cost Effective Bathroom Makeover

    The National Kitchen and Bath Association estimates the total cost to remove and replace a bathtub is $3,000 or more....