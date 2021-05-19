GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Seagate partners with Army to help soldiers…

Business

Seagate partners with Army to help soldiers transition into civilian workforce

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Seagate Technology PLC (NYSE: STX), a Longmont data storage technology company, is joining the U.S. Army’s Partnership for Youth Success, or PaYS, program.

The program connects military service members with companies in the private sector to help soldiers transition smoothly into the civilian workforce. It is open to Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard soldiers.

“This is Seagate’s opportunity to show our extreme gratitude and commitment to military veterans while offering professional and technical skills, experience, and strong career path to enhance their professional growth,” Seagate CEO Dave Mosley said in a statement. “In return, the PaYS program provides Seagate with a pool of highly skilled, motivated, and responsible candidates to fill our personnel needs.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Time For New Windows?

    Is it time to upgrade your windows? New windows can make a big difference on your utility bills—winter and summer....
  2. 5 Great Reasons to Renovate the Living Room

    Whether it’s a do-it-yourself or large-scale living room renovation project, refreshing one of the main rooms in a home can...
  3. Fight Inflammation With Hydration

    Did you know that you can fight inflammation with hydration? The therapists at AquafyIV combine IV hydration and therapy, traditional...
  4. Women’s Health Specialists

    The women’s health specialists at Alpine Physical Therapy have specialized training in the treatment and education of women’s health issues....
  5. A Cost Effective Bathroom Makeover

    The National Kitchen and Bath Association estimates the total cost to remove and replace a bathtub is $3,000 or more....