BCPH amends, extends mask order for Boulder County

Boulder County Public Health today amended its mask order to require face coverings in certain settings and extended it through June 10.

The order, which took affect today, requires masks to continue to be worn indoors at schools, child care facilities, health-care settings, on public transportation and at congregate care facilities regardless of vaccination status, according to a news release from BCPH. It will extend nine days beyond the end of the state’s mask order, which expires June 1 along with all other state public health orders put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“As per CDC’s guidance, if people are fully vaccinated, they may largely resume normal life without masks or social distancing,” Lexi Nolen, BCPH’s interim executive director, stated in the release. “If they are unable to or have not yet received a vaccine, we recommend they continue to practice physical distancing of 6 feet, handwashing and wearing a mask whenever near members of other households who are not fully vaccinated.”

BCPH’s decision to extend the indoor mask order comes after it announced it largely will follow suit with Colorado’s new mask rules, which no longer requires residents to wear masks in most public settings.

Gov. Jared Polis also announced Friday that all remaining state public health orders put in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic will end June 1.

The release also stated that Boulder County businesses can implement their own policies and require masks.

Masks are currently required indoors, regardless of vaccination status, in the following settings in Boulder County:

Healthcare settings such as hospitals, urgent care, clinics, non-urgent medical structures,

At pre-school through 12th grade schools, childcare facilities and indoor camps,

At congregate care facilities, and

On public transportation and conveyances.

Masks are required indoors for unvaccinated people in the following settings: