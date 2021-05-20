Bicyclist dies after collision with car on South Boulder Road

Boulder police said a bicyclist died Thursday afternoon in a collision with a car on South Boulder Road.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. when a person driving a car was traveling eastbound on South Boulder Road, according to a Boulder police news release. The driver hit a person on a bicycle that moved directly into traffic near Manhattan Drive, the release said. The cyclist was taken to a Boulder hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The release said that South Boulder Road between 55th Street and Foothills Parkway is closed as authorities work at the scene of the crash.

South Boulder Road is Closed between 55th and Foothills Parkway for Fatal Crash https://t.co/O9I1U9SmzO — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) May 20, 2021

Police said that the driver remained at the scene of the crash and was cooperative with police. There is no initial indication of impairment or distraction on the part of the driver, the release said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or events leading up to it are asked to contact Boulder police’s non-emergency number at 303-441-3333.