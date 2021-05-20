CDPHE reports 7 coronavirus outbreaks in Boulder County

The state reported seven new coronavirus outbreaks in Boulder County this week, including at the county jail, the homeless shelter, two Boulder Valley School District schools and more.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released its weekly outbreak report Wednesday. This week’s outbreaks were determined at Alicia Sanchez Elementary School, Lafayette; Louisville Middle School, Louisville; Boulder County Jail, ; Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, ; Helping Hand Tree Service, Longmont; Rollins Barbershop, Boulder and at an adolescent social gathering in Boulder.

According to state data, the outbreak at Alicia Sanchez Elementary School, 655 Sir Galahad Drive, was determined Tuesday and involved three attendee cases.

Randy Barber, chief communications officer for Boulder Valley School District, said the school district follows the same mitigation measures each time an outbreak occurs, referring to the most recent outbreaks at Alicia Sanchez as well as at Louisville Middle School, he wrote in an email.

“The Boulder Valley School District employs the same, effective measures whenever we have a probable or confirmed case of COVID-19, regardless of whether it meets the state’s definition for outbreak (two positive cases in a cohort),” he wrote. “The result speaks for itself. Data shows that because of these measures and the other health precautions our students and staff employ every day, transmission of COVID-19 is exceptionally rare in school districts, including the Boulder Valley School District.”

According to state data reports, the outbreak at Louisville Middle School,1341 Main St., Louisville, was determined and Tuesday and involved three attendee cases.

Also according to state data, an outbreak at an adolescent social gathering in Boulder County was determined May 18 and involved five attendee cases. The CDPHE wrote in an email it could not release any additional information about the outbreak “in order to protect privacy.”

State data reports show that an outbreak at the Boulder County Jail, 3200 Airport Road, Boulder, was determined Saturday and involved two resident cases and one staff case.

Melanie Dreiling, health services administrator with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, wrote in an email only two residents at the jail tested positive for COVID-19 recently. She said the last staff infection was March 24 and did not have knowledge of any staff cases in May.

“Our last COVID infections involved two inmates who were both asymptomatic and in the same quarantine group,” she wrote. “They tested positive on April 29th as part of routine testing. No other inmates or staff tested positive.”

Dreiling said neither inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 was vaccinated at the time.

State data reports the outbreak at Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, 4869 N. Broadway, Boulder, was determined May 14 and involved two resident cases.

Greg Harms, with the shelter, wrote in an email that two residents tested positive for COVID-19 over a 14-day period of time about a week ago. He did not know if either resident had been vaccinated at the time they tested positive for COVID-19.

“We were able to send them to the COVID-19 Recovery Center and have not had any positive tests since,” he wrote. “The shelter has put a host of COVID protocols in place over the past year. All of these procedures are still in place. We have worked and continue to work very closely with public health to establish all of our guidelines and protocols.”

The outbreak at Helping Hand Tree Service, 72 East Second Ave., Longmont, was determined May 13 and involved five staff cases. Officials with Helping Hand Tree Service did not respond for requests for comment in time for publication Thursday.

According to state data, the outbreak at Rollins Barbershop,1642 Pearl St., Boulder, was identified May 14 and involved four staff cases. The business did not respond for requests for comment in time for publication Thursday.

Three outbreaks were reported resolved by the CDPHE this week: Littlest Angels Home Daycare in Longmont, that was determined April 27 and reported resolved Tuesday; Arryved in Boulder, which was identified April 20 and reported resolved Sunday and Circle K in Lyons that was determined April 23 and reported resolved Sunday as well.