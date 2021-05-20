Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported May 20, 2021

New cases: 14

Total cases: 23,582

Total hospitalizations: 812

New hospitalizations: 2

Daily hospitalizations: 22

Daily discharges: 7

Total deaths: 257

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 30.0

7-day percent positivity: 1.3

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing due to delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Vaccination data

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 10.8%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 55.6%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 66.4%

Number of new cases per municipality for the week of May 9, 2021

Boulder: 23

Longmont: 60

Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 24

Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 18

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

Boulder: 8,196.4

Erie: 5,259.6

Lafayette: 6,198.4

Longmont: 8,237.3

Louisville: 5,190.8

Lyons: 3,908.2

Nederland: 1,818.2

Superior: 3,922.6

Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,756.3

Case data by racial demographic

White: Cases: 62.7% Hospitalizations: 55.3% Deaths: 75.3%

Latino: Cases: 32.0% Hospitalizations: 37.1% Deaths: 17.4%

Black: Cases: 1.1% Hospitalizations: 1.4% Deaths: 1.3%

All other non-Latino and non-Black races: Cases: 1.3% Hospitalizations: 0.9% Deaths: 1.3%

American Indian or Alaska Native, non-Hispanic, Asian, non-Hispanic and Other Race, non-Hispanic: Cases 0.3% Hospitalizations: 0.5% Deaths: 0.4%



Colorado case data

Total cases: 534,364

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,592

Total deaths among cases: 6,472

Total hospitalizations: 29,528

Total tested: 3,010,345

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 1

New diagnostic tests: 16

New monitoring tests: 103

Summer semester total cases since May 10, 2021: 6

Current isolation space use: 0%

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

Total active cases: 7

Total staff quarantined: 0

Total students quarantined: 143

BVSD elementary schools

Aspen Creek PK-8: 1 case; 6 students quarantined

Coal Creek: 3 cases; 81 students quarantined

Eldorado Pre-K-8: 1 case; 20 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

Monarch: 1 case; 19 students quarantined

Fairview: 1 case; 17 students quarantined

*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

Total active student cases: 28

Total staff active cases: 1

SVVSD elementary schools

Black Rock: 1 student case

Blue Mountain: 2 student cases

Fall River: 1 student case

Hygiene: 1 student case

Legacy: 1 student case

Mead: 1 student case; 1 staff case

Northridge: 1 student case

Thunder Valley PK-8: 2 student cases

Timberline PK-8: 1 student case

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 1 student case

Coal Ridge: 3 student cases

Lyons Middle/Senior High School: 2 student cases

Mead: 1 student case

Sunset: 1 student case

Trail Ridge: 1 student case

SVVSD high schools

Frederick: 4 student cases

Erie: 1 student case

Mead: 1 student case

Skyline: 2 student cases

*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.