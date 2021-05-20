GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported May 20, 2021

New cases: 14

Total cases: 23,582

Total hospitalizations: 812

New hospitalizations: 2

Daily hospitalizations: 22

Daily discharges: 7

Total deaths: 257

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 30.0

7-day percent positivity: 1.3

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing due to delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Vaccination data

  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 10.8%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 55.6%
  • Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 66.4%

Number of new cases per municipality for the week of May 9, 2021

  • Boulder: 23
  • Longmont: 60
  • Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 24
  • Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 18

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

  • Boulder: 8,196.4
  • Erie: 5,259.6
  • Lafayette: 6,198.4
  • Longmont: 8,237.3
  • Louisville: 5,190.8
  • Lyons: 3,908.2
  • Nederland: 1,818.2
  • Superior: 3,922.6
  • Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,756.3

Case data by racial demographic

  • White:
    • Cases: 62.7%
    • Hospitalizations: 55.3%
    • Deaths: 75.3%
  • Latino:
    • Cases: 32.0%
    • Hospitalizations: 37.1%
    • Deaths: 17.4%
  • Black:
    • Cases: 1.1%
    • Hospitalizations: 1.4%
    • Deaths: 1.3%
  • All other non-Latino and non-Black races:
    • Cases: 1.3%
    • Hospitalizations: 0.9%
    • Deaths: 1.3%
  • American Indian or Alaska Native, non-Hispanic, Asian, non-Hispanic and Other Race, non-Hispanic:
    • Cases 0.3%
    • Hospitalizations: 0.5%
    • Deaths: 0.4%

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 534,364
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,592
  • Total deaths among cases: 6,472
  • Total hospitalizations: 29,528
  • Total tested: 3,010,345

University of Colorado Boulder cases

  • New positive test results: 1
  • New diagnostic tests: 16
  • New monitoring tests: 103
  • Summer semester total cases since May 10, 2021: 6
  • Current isolation space use: 0%

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

  • Total active cases: 7
  • Total staff quarantined: 0
  • Total students quarantined: 143

BVSD elementary schools

  • Aspen Creek PK-8: 1 case; 6 students quarantined
  • Coal Creek: 3 cases; 81 students quarantined
  • Eldorado Pre-K-8: 1 case; 20 students quarantined

BVSD high schools

  • Monarch: 1 case; 19 students quarantined
  • Fairview: 1 case; 17 students quarantined

*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

  • Total active student cases: 28
  • Total staff active cases: 1

SVVSD elementary schools

  • Black Rock: 1 student case
  • Blue Mountain: 2 student cases
  • Fall River: 1 student case
  • Hygiene: 1 student case
  • Legacy: 1 student case
  • Mead: 1 student case; 1 staff case
  • Northridge: 1 student case
  • Thunder Valley PK-8: 2 student cases
  • Timberline PK-8: 1 student case

SVVSD middle schools

  • Altona: 1 student case
  • Coal Ridge: 3 student cases
  • Lyons Middle/Senior High School: 2 student cases
  • Mead: 1 student case
  • Sunset: 1 student case
  • Trail Ridge: 1 student case

SVVSD high schools

  • Frederick: 4 student cases
  • Erie: 1 student case
  • Mead: 1 student case
  • Skyline: 2 student cases

*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

