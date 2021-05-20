GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Dead and Company not coming to…

Local News

Dead and Company not coming to CU-Boulder’s Folsom Field for second year in a row

John Mayer, left, and Bob Weir perform with Dead & Company at Folsom Field at the University of Colorado campus in Boulder in July 2019.
John Mayer, left, and Bob Weir perform with Dead & Company at Folsom Field at the University of Colorado campus in Boulder in July 2019.
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

For the second year in a row, Dead and Company will not be coming to the University of Colorado Boulder’s Folsom Field as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

The band will be making an appearance in Colorado, but rather than their typical summer show in Boulder they will be playing two fall shows at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater in Greenwood Village.

The Dead and Company, featuring former Grateful Dead members with singer-guitarist John Mayer, had played summer shows for four straight years at Folsom Field, and the band remains the only act to play Folsom Field since the return of music to the venue in 2016.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the band canceled its 2020 tour, which was set to kick off in Boulder.

The band’s 2021 tour, What A Long Strange Trip It’s Been, will kick off in North Carolina in August and visit Colorado for two shows at Fiddler’s Green on Oct. 22 and 23.

Tickets for that event are not yet on sale, according to the Fiddler’s Green website.

CU Boulder officials said because of the pandemic, Folsom Field was not yet ready to host events such as concerts.

“Due to issues with timing and COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no concerts at Folsom Field this summer,” a statement from the university read. “CU Athletics is excited about the prospect of more non-athletic events, including concerts, returning to Folsom Field in 2022.”

University officials did not answer questions about whether there were any discussions with the band to play Folsom in 2021 or whether it was possible they would return in 2022.

Officials with AEG Presents could not be reached Thursday.

