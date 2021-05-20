Developer to build home on Haystack Mountain Golf Course site

One would be forgiven for assuming that Michael Markel, owner of residential builder Markel Homes Inc., bought the Haystack Mountain Golf Course in Niwot with the intention of developing a new neighborhood on the roughly 100-acre site.

But that’s not what Markel has in mind.

Rather, he told BizWest his plan is to subdivide the property into only three parcels. On one, Markel plans to build a home for himself and his family. The other two will remain vacant for now until they are ultimately sold.

“We’re not going to be developing it into your typical Markel Homes project with a lot of different units,” he said. “The property really needs to be back in its natural state. A lot of the neighbors have been excited to hear that there will be less activity on the property.”

Haystack Mountain Golf Course has been a public nine-hole for almost six decades, and Markel bought the site last month for about $6 million. The sale was first reported by the Left Hand Courier newspaper.

The Ebel family was the property’s longtime owner, and after the death of course manager Lois Ebel in 2016, the course became too burdensome to continue operating, the Courier reported.

“It’s a great community amenity — a throwback to the old days,” Markel said. “There’s a part of me that’s glad to be able to build a house there, but at the same time, it’s unfortunate that some of the history is going to be lost.”

But, Markel said, “One of the positive points for the community is that there’s going to be a lot less impact on the property.”

Part of Markel’s motivation for building a new home on a large, private lot is to provide a place for family gatherings and for his grandchildren to play.

“We’re a tight family, and I wanted a place for the little kids to be able to come and hang out and have fun at the property,” he said.

Markel Homes’ developments include the nearby Niwot Hills community, as well as Blue Sage in Lafayette and West Grange in Longmont.

