Homeless Solutions for Boulder County talks challenges, services in inaugural community forum

Homeless Solutions for Boulder County remains focused on providing housing for people experiencing homelessness, but it continues to struggle to find ways to reach those who aren’t interested or aren’t able to engage with the county’s services.

“We can’t force people to participate in the system, and there’s a tension there,” HSBC board chair Robin Bohannan said.

“We have not done a good job engaging people who don’t want to have anything to do with our system,” Bohannan added. “We need to develop relationships and trust with that group and to figure out how best to serve them and support their exit from homelessness into housing.”

Homeless Solutions for Boulder County on Thursday hosted a forum, the first of three the regional coalition intends to schedule in 2021. The meeting included presentations from HSBC representatives and breakout sessions with smaller groups.

HSBC Systems Manager Heidi Grove spent time presenting data from 2020, explaining how the regional coalition works and sharing various services that are available for those experiencing homelessness. Grove said the coalition remains committed to “making sure housing is the way to end homelessness.”

People experiencing homelessness in Boulder County must go through the county’s Coordinated Entry system, a screening process meant to assess a person’s needs and connect them with services. Homeless Solutions for Boulder County reports that in 2020, 1,068 unique individuals went through Coordinated Entry, down from 1,774 in 2019.

“We aren’t sure if that’s a COVID-specific decrease, and we will be continuing to monitor that over the course of this year,” Grove said.

During the pandemic, the screening primarily was completed over the phone, but a permanent location for Coordinated Entry is set to open on June 1 at 909 Arapahoe Ave.

In terms of available services, Boulder County offers three main options: diversion, navigation and housing-focused shelter.

Navigation services are for those who have lived in the county for more than six months and do not report a disabling condition. This group receives short-term case management, sheltering and limited assistance to obtain permanent housing.

Housing-focused shelter is provided to those who have lived in the county for six months or longer, who report a disabling condition, and who require long-term case management and housing stabilization support.

The county defines a “disabling condition” as a diagnosable substance use disorder, a serious mental illness, a chronic physical illness or disability, including the co-occurrence of two or more of these conditions, Boulder’s Homelessness Policy Manager Vicki Ebner stated in the chat of the meeting.

Overnight shelter at the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless is available for those referred to the housing-focused shelter and many are placed in permanent supportive housing, according to HSBC’s annual report.

To that end, Shelter Director Greg Harms said the shelter in 2020 worked to move people who are “long stayers” at the shelter out of the sheltering system and into housing. He said in an earlier interview that some 120 people are currently being supported in permanent supportive housing.

However, almost half of the people who went through the county’s Coordinated Entry system were referred to diversion, data presented on Thursday indicates. Specifically, that was 566 people or 48% of those who were screened last year. Diversion services are provided to those experiencing homelessness who have been in Boulder County for fewer than six months.

Diversion typically includes more short-term solutions such as reunification with friends or family members who can house a person, bus tickets out of town or car repairs.

HSBC argues that diversion keeps people from entering long-term homelessness. But in Riley Mancuso’s perspective, “it traps them in it.” Mancuso, an advocate for those experiencing homelessness, stated this Thursday in the forum’s chat feature.

In breakout sessions toward the end of the forum, meeting attendees had time to answer questions meant to guide HSBC’s work moving forward.

Several mentioned that there are not enough resources for those with severe mental illness. Others said they worry about the “electorate’s will to raise money for the kind of resources we need.”

“We need more significant funding streams,” that person said.

For Melissa Green, the CEO of Boulder’s Bridge House, it’s frustrating that the data identifies “clear gaps,” yet there’s not much focus on offering more robust services or eliminating barriers to those services.

“We have a lot of resources that are very high barrier, but we’re not doing a good job as a unit of getting those services to the individuals that are considered to be service resistant,” Green said. “For me, I lose mind power over thinking about the high barriers our clientele have to reach over to be able to access the most basic of services.”

One person recommended addressing the “not in my backyard” concerns wherein people support programs and services as long as the people receiving them are in a different part of town.

To that end, Boulder resident David Takahashi, who attended the forum, said he’d like to hear stories where people with different opinions worked together, becoming “unlikely allies.” He also mentioned that in a future forum, he’d be interested in hearing from people who feel threatened by those experiencing homelessness.

“We often discount opposition when it actually can become a win-win for both if we spend the time understanding each other’s stories,” Takahashi said. “It isn’t a zero-sum game. It is a dance of collaboration and cooperation.”