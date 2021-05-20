Pursuit of theft suspect draws police presence to Boulder King Soopers

Boulder police responded to a King Soopers at 30th Street and Arapahoe Avenue after a theft suspect hit several vehicles in an attempt to elude officers.

Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said at about 1:13 p.m. police were called about a theft at a nearby hardware store. The person who called police followed the suspect’s vehicle to the King Soopers at 1650 30th St.

When police arrived, the driver attempted to flee, hitting four parked cars, going the wrong way and eventually hitting a police vehicle.

The driver and the passenger were both taken into custody.

The officer in the vehicle suffered some minor injuries from broken glass, Aulabaugh said.

The incident drew heavy police and emergency vehicles traffic to the area, which alarmed some residents, given the mass shooting at a different King Soopers location in Boulder earlier in the spring.