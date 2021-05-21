Ball’s recyclable cups hit store shelves

Drinkers no longer have to go to a University of Colorado football to enjoy Ball Corp.’s (NYSE:BLL) recyclable aluminum cups.

The Ball Aluminum Cup debuted in 2019 and was initially only available at event venues.

It is now rolling out at major retailers such as Kroger, Target, Albertsons and CVS over the next month, according to a Ball news release.

“Ball has a long history of being a brand that people trust, and we are excited to reenter the B2C market with the retail rollout of the innovative and infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup,” Ball president Dan Fisher said in the release. “As a company, we are relentlessly focused on enabling the circular economy and finding new ways to help solve the packaging waste crisis with aluminum beverage packaging. We look forward to working with our retail partners to continue advancing this mission.”

