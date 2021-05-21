Boulder County cone zones: Week of May 23-28, 2021

Boulder

Valmont Road and Kings Ridge East to 30th Street: Single-lane and sidewalk closures are in place on Valmont Road. The road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 2.

23rd Street and Canyon Road: A single lane is closed at 23rd Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Tuesday while work to install a power conduit is completed.

Forest Avenue and Broadway Street: A single lane on Broadway Street is closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Wednesday.

28th Street and U.S. 36: The Colorado Department of Transportation is resurfacing a 2.6-mile stretch of road. There are overnight single-lane closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday until Sept. 30. Westbound lanes on U.S. 36 do not close until 7 p.m.

Boulder County

U.S. 287 and Isabelle Road: Isabelle Road is completely closed to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists between U.S. 287 and North 111th Street for a safety improvements project at Isabelle’s intersection with U.S. 287. The road will be closed until Tuesday. Access and detour routes will be available from each side of the closure. After work is complete, construction will begin on west side of U.S. 287 and will be in place for about five weeks.

North 109th Street and Isabelle Road: North 109th Street is closed at Isabelle Road during the same timeframe as the project occurring at U.S. 287 and Isabelle Road. Traffic is being detoured.

Jay Road and Colo. 119: Lanes will be closed as work begins to repave roads along Jay Road and Colo. 119. Construction is expected to be complete in late June. Travel delays are expected. Work will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Lafayette

South Boulder Road: Drivers can now access the new two-way configuration on the north side of South Boulder Road. Minor traffic delays are expected due to buses stopping. A portion of LaMont Does parking lot along South Boulder Road will be closed for several months, reducing the amount of parking in that lot. The parking lot on Saratoga Drive will remain open and accessible for overflow parking. Motorists can expect to see work crews in the area from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Xcel Energy natural gas project on Public Road: Xcel Energy will replace about half a mile of natural gas line along South Public Road north of South Boulder Road to the alley between Emma and Chester streets for the Lafayette Natural Gas Project. Work will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with rolling lane closures. The closures are dependent on weather.

Longmont

Rustic Drive and County Line Road: There will be a road closure starting Monday through June 4 on Rustic Drive to County Line Road. Detours will be in place.

Frederick

Sixth Street and Maple Ridge projects: Work will begin Monday to asphalt Sixth and Locust streets, Sixth and Elm streets and Eighth and Elm streets. In addition, concrete replacement work will take place Monday in various places through the Maple Ridge subdivision.

Mead

Third Street and Welker Avenue: Third Street south of Welker Avenue to Adams Avenue is closed through Tuesday for utility work related to the Range View development. Access to Mountain View Road will be maintained, and residents should approach this neighborhood from the south. Detours will be in place.

Superior

Promenade Drive and Main Street: The sidewalks of Promenade Drive between Main Street and Old Rail Way are closed for utility work. In addition, the sidewalks on the west side of Superior Drive between Main Street and Old Rail Way are closed for utility work. Pedestrians can use the sidewalks on the east side of Superior Drive. The construction access road north of Main Street is closed due to the construction of the Marshall Road bridge.