Boulder police: Video shows bicyclist ran stop sign prior to fatal crash

By Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder police said video surveillance shows a bicyclist killed in a crash on Thursday ran a stop sign prior to the collision.

Boulder police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said video surveillance shows the cyclist leaving the PDQ at 5200 Manhattan Circle at around 3 p.m. Thursday. Aulabaugh said the video shows the cyclist rode through the parking lot in a northwest direction and then went onto Manhattan Circle just prior to South Boulder Road.

Video surveillance also showed the cyclist then tried to cross South Boulder Road at Manhattan Circle, but ran the stop sign at the intersection and was hit by a sedan going eastbound on South Boulder Road. The cyclist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Aulabaugh said there is no designated crosswalk at that location.

Police do not suspect impairment or distraction on the part of the driver, who remained on scene. At this time, no charges have been filed against the driver.

While the man had bought a pack of beer from the PDQ, Aulabaugh said police also do not believe he was impaired at the time of the crash, though an autopsy is pending.

The cyclist has not yet been publicly identified by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office, but police said he was a 60-year-old man who lived just west of the crash scene.

 

