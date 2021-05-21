Case against Boulder stabbing suspect moves forward following competency concerns

A man accused of stabbing another man at a homeless encampment has been deemed competent to proceed in his case after earlier concerns about his ability to stand trial.

Eric Alan Serrott, 46, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and five crime of violence sentence enhancers.

Online court records show attorneys raised the issue of Serrott’s competency and ability to assist in his case and that he was found to be incompetent to proceed, leading to the judge putting a stay on the case on April 13.

Serrott undwerwent treatment to try to restore him to competency in order for the case to proceed. Officials with the Boulder District Attorney’s Office said he was ruled competent enough to proceed following a hearing on Thursday, and he was sent for a hearing on June 4.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to a gas station at the corner of 28th Street and Valmont Road on June 28, 2020, when witnesses found a 56-year-old man with stab wounds.

The man was transported to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital with at least four stab wounds, including one to his neck.

Another officer who had been searching for the stabbing victim found Serrott a few blocks away near 30th and Bluff streets, according to an affidavit.

The officer said Serrott had blood on his hands and an empty knife sheath in his shorts, and was breathing heavily as if he had been running. Officers took Serrott to Boulder Community Health in custody, but he declined to answer questions.

According to the affidavit, police found a blood trail on a bike path leading from the gas station to a homeless camp in the 2700 block of Valmont Road, where two witnesses told police they witnessed the stabbing.

The witnesses said Serrott had arrived earlier in the weekend to the camp where the victim was already staying. During the night, the men said Serrott attacked the victim, who then went to the gas station.

Both men did not previously know Serrott but were able to describe him and later confirmed he was the attacker after seeing him in police custody. Both men also said they did not know the reason for the attack, and said Serrott had been quiet and kept to himself.

Police also found a knife with a 5-inch blade that appeared to be covered in blood at the camp.