Popular to Contrary Opinion: Netflix’s ‘Sweet Home’ highlights strong female characters

If you’re looking for the strongest of the strong female characters portrayed in a television show, but you don’t really want to listen to fake-sounding police officers or lawyers on regular American TV; you’d rather not watch latex-wearing superheroines; or you sleep through the regular roles given to women — well, fire up your Netflix account and prepare for “Sweet Home.”

This subtitled Korean show features female characters that are actually…characters! They’re interesting!

Without spoiling too much of the show, these female badasses talk and make more points than the men. These strong, smart, funny and bold leaders take charge of the show while the men kind of just pee their pants (sometimes literally).

Most of the males only exist in “Sweet Home” as villains or for comic relief. Generally, they’re portrayed as giant dorks. In real life, as well as in this program, men obsess over video games, act cowardly, swoon, whine, booze and beat their wives. Unfortunately, this is still a thing in Korea.

“Sweet Home” displays how Gangnam people can really be. Many Americans just know “Gangnam” from the stupid song by Psy, but Gangnam is actually the ultra-rich district of Seoul. Imagine Mapleton Hill in Boulder, multiplied by 50 or so.

(Until I recommended a friend watch this, I forgot one thing: Duct tape in Korea is green. Why? I don’t know. Why is it gray in the U.S.A.?)

Not only does this show feature the best and coolest female parts on television that I’ve seen in years, but this series shows Seoul, South Korea, in a different light: crappily. Usually on film, Seoul is portrayed as glamorous. But in “Sweet Home,” there are apartments with broken door cameras, security guards sleep in their offices and giant mutant monsters eat the packages outside your door. Most other South Korean media would make you believe that stuff never actually happens.

And, yes, this is a show about weird violent monsters, but it isn’t actually as stupid as it sounds. Something happens and the end of the world comes (or maybe it’s just the end of Seoul) and monsters appear.

OK, yeah, it sounds pretty stupid. But give it about 15 good minutes and you’ll be hooked.

Originally, the only reason I watched “Sweet Home” is because I’m a teacher for elementary and middle-school children. The little girls swoon about the main male star Song Kang — who, because of this show’s popularity, unfortunately brought a type of mullet cut into popularity back to Korea. I thought I’d watch the show so I could be a cool teacher and we’d have something to talk about during class.

And…Whoa! No! This is not a show for children! There is a lot of violence. Bloody and disturbing violence. It’s brutal.

While I wouldn’t recommend it for anybody not ready for R-rated movies, I’d recommend it for anybody wanting a cool story, some good laughs, great characters — especially female characters — and unexpected everythings.