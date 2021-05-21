Youth eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination now safe to get other routine vaccinations

Boulder County Public Health announced Friday youth 12 years and older who are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine can now get other routine vaccinations on the same day.

“COVID-19 vaccines were previously recommended to be administered alone, with a minimum interval of 14 days before or after administration of any other vaccines,” according to a news release from BCPH. “This was out of an abundance of caution and not due to any known safety concerns.”

Substantial data has now been collected regarding the safety of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine simultaneously with other vaccines, the release states. Data shows adverse effects from the COVID-19 vaccine are generally similar when vaccines are administered simultaneously as well as when they are administered alone.

BCPH Spokeswoman Angela Simental said families need to contact medical providers to find out if they can get the COVID-19 vaccine as well as other vaccinations at the same appointment.

“We do want parents to consider getting their kids vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine to help protect everyone around from those who can’t get the vaccination yet for eligibility reasons to anyone who can’t for health reasons,” she said.

Simental urges parents with questions or concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccine to call the Boulder County call center at 720-776-0822. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.