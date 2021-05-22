Boulder switching up 2020 State of the City format

Instead of hosting one lengthy address, Boulder this year decided to create nine separate videos for its annual State of the City address.

“Regarding the State of the City, we decided to experiment with the format this year in recognition that previous versions of this presentation have been very long,” Boulder’s Communication and Engagement Director Sarah Huntley said. “Our goal is to see if shorter, more topic-specific videos are more appealing to the community.”

While it was helpful to tape shorter videos with smaller groups due to given health guidelines, COVID-19 had nothing to do with the decision, Huntley said.

Huntley said the city intends to evaluate community, City Council and employee feedback before deciding what format to use next year.

Additionally, the State of the City came out in May 2021, despite the fact that it addresses what happened in Boulder last year.

“A lot of important and challenging things have occurred since we rounded out 2020,” former Interim City Manager Chris Meschuk said in the introductory video shared on Thursday. “By far the most challenging was the March 22 shooting at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. … As we reflect on this atrocity, we recognize that this horrific act has changed each of us in ways we may not fully understand.”

The big challenge the city faced in 2020 was the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Sam Weaver said in the first State of the City address. Since the pandemic began, 257 people have died of coronavirus in Boulder County, according to the Boulder County public health officials.

Some 70% of the city’s revenue was impacted, Weaver noted. Additionally, Boulder furloughed 741 employees and laid off 148 people. The remaining city employees, aside from those working in public safety, took pay cuts through six furlough days, which Weaver said saved the city $1.7 million. Employee salaries remain frozen in 2021.

“These were significant budget decisions,” Meschuk said.

Additionally, Weaver said the pandemic highlighted the inequities in Boulder and the rest of the country.

“While we’re all in the same storm, we’re not all on the same boat,” he said.

Moving forward, Huntley said the city will release a video every Tuesday and Thursday until the series is complete. The next seven will be on specific topics and then the final will be a look ahead.