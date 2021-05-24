Coroner identifies cyclist killed last week on South Boulder Road

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the cyclist killed on South Boulder Road last week as Ralph Cook, 60, of Boulder.

Cook was killed in a crash on Thursday at the intersection of Manhattan Circle and South Boulder Road.

Boulder police said video surveillance shows Cook leaving the PDQ at 5200 Manhattan Circle at around 3 p.m. Thursday. The video shows Cook rode through the parking lot in a northwest direction and then went onto Manhattan Circle just prior to South Boulder Road.

Video surveillance also showed the cyclist then tried to cross South Boulder Road at Manhattan Circle, but ran the stop sign at the intersection and was hit by a sedan going eastbound on South Boulder Road.

Cook was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not suspect impairment or distraction on the part of the driver, who remained on scene. At this time, no charges have been filed against the driver.

While Cook had bought a pack of beer from the PDQ, police also do not believe he was impaired at the time of the crash.