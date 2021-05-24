GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported May 24, 2021

New cases: 3

Total cases: 23,618

Total hospitalizations: 815

New hospitalizations: 0

Daily hospitalizations: 20

Daily discharges: 4

Total deaths: 257

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 27.8

7-day percent positivity: 1.3%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing due to delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Vaccination data

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 10.4%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 60.2%

Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 70.6%

Number of new cases per municipality for the week of May 16, 2021

  • Boulder: 16%
  • Longmont: 55%
  • Lafayette: 17%
  • Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 12%

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

  • Boulder: 8,205.8
  • Erie: 5,285.0
  • Lafayette: 6,253.9
  • Longmont: 8,291.1
  • Louisville: 5,219.6
  • Lyons: 3,957.0
  • Nederland: 1,818.2
  • Superior: 3,937.9
  • Unincorporated Boulder County: 4,781.5

Case data by racial demographic

  • White:
    • Cases: 62.7%
    • Hospitalizations: 55.2%
    • Deaths: 75.3%
  • Latino:
    • Cases: 32.0%
    • Hospitalizations: 37.1%
    • Deaths: 17.4%
  • Black:
    • Cases: 1.1%
    • Hospitalizations: 1.5%
    • Deaths: 1.3%
  • All other non-Latino and non-Black races:
    • Cases: 1.3%
    • Hospitalizations: 0.9
    • Deaths: 1.3%
  • American Indian or Alaska Native, non-Hispanic, Asian, non-Hispanic and Other Race, non-Hispanic:
    • Cases: 0.3%
    • Hospitalizations: 0.5%
    • Deaths: 0.4%

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 537,858
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,657
  • Total deaths among cases: 6,509
  • Total hospitalizations: 29,808
  • Total tested: 3,031,350

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

  • Total active cases: 5
  • Total staff quarantined: 1
  • Total students quarantined: 107

BVSD elementary schools

  • Coal Creek: 2 cases; 58 students quarantined
  • Fireside: 1 case; 12 students quarantined
  • Pioneer: 1 case; 20 students and one staff member quarantined

BVSD high schools

  • Fairview: 1 case; 17 students quarantined

*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

  • Total active student cases: 11
  • Total staff active cases: 2

SVVSD elementary schools

  • Blue Mountain: 1 student case
  • Fall River: 1 student case
  • Hygiene: 1 student case
  • Niwot: 1 student case
  • Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 student case
  • Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 student case
  • Timberline PK-8: 1 student case

SVVSD middle schools

  • Lyons Middle/Senior High School: 1 student case
  • Mead: 1 student case

SVVSD high schools

  • Frederick: 1 student case
  • Mead: 1 student case
  • Skyline: 1 staff case

SVVSD other schools

  • Central Administration: 1 staff case

*SVVSD only updates active quarantines on Fridays. Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

