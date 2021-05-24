GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Estes Park to consider liquor license for new…

Business

Estes Park to consider liquor license for new The Post Chicken and Beer location

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Estes Park Town Council will consider whether to grant Big Red F Restaurant Group’s application for a liquor license to open a new The Post Chicken and Beer spot near the Stanley Hotel.

The council is set to discuss the permit in its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The Boulder chain announced plans to bring its fried chicken chain to the renovated Carriage House near the iconic hotel last December.

Post’s application indicates that it won’t be brewing beer on-site and has a lease in place through June 2026. The company intends to open the restaurant in early July.

