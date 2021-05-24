Fire destroys garage in Boulder County

Mountain View Fire Rescue District responded to a garage fire Monday night in unincorporated Boulder County.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were dispatched at 8:18 p.m. Monday to a report of a “fully involved” fire coming from an attached garage in the 6400 block of Bluebird Ave., said Sterling Folden, deputy fire chief of Mountain View Fire Rescue District.

Folden said the family was inside the house at the time but evacuated safely.

When the first units arrived on scene, they described the fire as “fully involved” and “threatening in the house,” Folden said. The fire destroyed the garage, but the house was not damaged.

He said it took about 15 minutes to put out the fire, but firefighters remained at the scene late Monday to extinguish any “hot spots.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Folden said.