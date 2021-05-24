GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Noodles opens first ghost kitchen

Business

Noodles opens first ghost kitchen

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Noodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS), headquartered in Broomfield, has opened its first ghost kitchen in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Ghost kitchens, which became increasingly popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, are typically delivery or take-out only and can feature multiple restaurant concepts operating from a single space.

“As Noodles continues to accelerate its growth, launching a ghost kitchen creates a cost-effective option to expand the brand within an established market by introducing a location that doesn’t require the physical space of a traditional restaurant,” according to a company news release.

The Noodles ghost kitchen in Chicago is at 3220 W. Grand Ave.

