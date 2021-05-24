GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Packaging supplier sues 1908 Brands, claiming…

Business

Packaging supplier sues 1908 Brands, claiming $1.2M in non-payment

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The packaging supplier for consumer-goods producer 1908 Brands Inc. is claiming that the Boulder company owes it more than $1.2 million in unpaid invoices.

In a complaint filed Friday in Boulder County District Court, Illinois-based Marquis XT LLC claims that 1908 signed a deal for a dedicated packing line last September for some of its products. Marquis claims that 1908 hasn’t paid all of its invoices on time and owes it just less than $1.22 million.

Marquis is asking for payment of the unpaid invoices and other damages to be determined by a jury trial.

1908 is the umbrella company for three brands: Boulder Clean disinfectants and detergents, sauce-maker Pasta Jay’s and barbecue sauce-maker Schultz’s Gourmet.

1908 Brands CEO Steve Savage said Marquis packages some of the Boulder Clean products, but declined to comment specifically about the litigation.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Like Turning Sunshine Into Money

    Harnessing solar energy is like turning sunshine into money! Southard’s Solar Energy offers homeowners the latest solar technology for their...
  2. Your Compassionate Partner

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary  is the funeral home in Boulder families trust for a caring and meaningful funeral. They help...
  3. Authentic Mexican Food in Erie

    Si Señor! Real Mexican Food specializes in authentic Mexican food in Erie—for breakfast, lunch, AND dinner. They offer nothing but...
  4. Luxury Apartments With A Pool

    Make Ute Creek Apartments your new home! These renovated luxury apartments with a pool feature spacious and open floor plans....
  5. Landscaping And So Much More

    Don’t just dream of your summer home projects—plan now. Since 1973, Colorado homeowners have been turning to Don King Landscaping...