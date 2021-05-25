Artists can request materials from Boulder King Soopers memorial to make new works of art

Artists looking to acknowledge and remember the people who died in the King Soopers shooting can request to pick up some of the tributes left at the fence outside of the south Boulder grocery store.

Boulder’s Office of Arts and Culture is offering certain items in partnership with the Museum of Boulder at Tebo Center, the Kroger Company, the city’s Zero Waste Program, victim representatives and others.

The Office of Arts and Culture specifies that artists who are interested in participating should be creating new works of art to “respectfully acknowledge the tragedy and remember the victims.”

Those interested in participating can make a request at rsvp@bouldercolorado.gov. All requests must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday.