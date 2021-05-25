At the Market: Move over avocado toast; make room for green garlic

Boulder County Farmers Markets

While we know avocado toast is all the rage, there’s always time to try something new. Exploring new flavors, particularly when they are perfectly in season, is one of the best ways to explore your farmers markets and see what bounty our local farmers are growing.

Green garlic is in season now. Harvested before the large white bulbs we’re all familiar with appear, green garlic is a versatile ingredient similar to scallions, but with a subtle garlic flavor. Both the white and green parts are edible; just cut off the very tops if they look withered.

Did you know that you can check to see which farmers will be at each of our individual markets? We have curbside, which is ongoing.

For our Saturday markets in Longmont, Boulder and Denver, plus our Wednesday evening market in Boulder, we have lists of all of the vendors who have signed up to attend — as well as maps to show customers where to find them. Select the dates when you want to attend the in-person market and you’ll see what to expect: Boulder Saturday, Longmont Saturday, Denver Saturday and Boulder Wednesday.

While you’re there, be on the lookout for tender green garlic. We love the accompanying recipe, which creates a garlicky toast, good on its own or topped with fresh slices of locally grown radishes and/or tomato slices. It’s great as an appetizer or just as a snack on its own.

You can double or even triple the recipe, because the butter will hold nicely in the freezer, prolonging the lifespan of this special spring ingredient.

Green Garlic Butter

Slices of crusty bread

1 stick unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

3 chopped young green garlic stalks, white and green parts

1 tablespoon chopped chives

Black pepper to taste

1/2 teaspoon sea salt (or to taste if you prefer less salt. No salt if salted butter is all you have on hand.)

Optional toppings: Local radishes or tomatoes

Directions:

Toast the bread until golden. Keep warm.

In a bowl, stir together butter, cheese, green garlic, chives, pepper and salt.

Spread toast with green garlic butter. Broil toast for about a minute, until the tops lightly brown and the butter melts.

Serve hot or warm topped with radishes or tomatoes.

If you make this recipe show us your photos! We’re on Instagram at @BCFM.

At the market this week

Just in time for your Memorial Day grill-out, we have pasture-raised pork ribs from SkyPilot Farm. We have asparagus this week, slim, tender and tasty (also great on the grill). We have cherry tomatoes as well as large heirloom tomatoes. We also have spinach, farm-fresh eggs, tamales, cheeses, potatoes, kombucha, beets, carrots, local honey, granola, mushrooms, vegan ice cream and several varieties of salami. Walk-ups are warmly welcome! No reservations required, but you can make them here: bcfm.org/boulder-wednesday/. In person-markets are open in Longmont, Boulder and Denver every Saturday. No reservations required, but they can be made at bcfm.org/boulder-saturday/ for Boulder and bcfm.org/longmont-saturday/ for Longmont. Curbside pickup is available in Boulder, Longmont, Lafayette and Denver. Shop online at bcfm.org.