GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder health-tech startup Artifact Health…

Business

Boulder health-tech startup Artifact Health acquired by Texas company

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Artifact Health Inc., a Boulder-based startup focused on improving connections between doctors and hospital documenters, has been acquired by Iodine Software Inc.

In a statement, the Austin, Texas-based Iodine said it will integrate Artifact’s platform into its broader portfolio of tools to automate the process of documenting clinical events to improve patient outcomes and ensure that providers are properly reimbursed.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Artifact’s platform allows doctors to respond to questions about patient documentation from their mobile devices in a platform that complies with patient-confidentiality rules and integrates with major health record-keeping systems. It claims to be used by more than 80,000 health-care providers at more than 200 hospitals.

Artifact counts 15 employees spread mainly between Boulder and the Boston area, according to data from LinkedIn. Two are located in Boulder, with several others in Denver.

Marisa MacClary, the CEO and co-founder of Artifact, will join Iodine as an executive vice president overseeing the Artifact platform development.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Huge Selection, Great Sales On Beer And More

    Twin Peaks Liquor is known for their huge selection, great sales, and friendly people. Twin Peaks is big, but not...
  2. Unique Stone Signage

    Unique stone signage adds upscale appeal to your home or business. Proudly announce your company, address, or family name with...
  3. Enjoy The Freedom Of Assisted Living

    Seniors enjoy the freedom of assisted living at AltaVita Assisted Living in Longmont. Freedom from chores and housekeeping—and the freedom...
  4. Like Turning Sunshine Into Money

    Harnessing solar energy is like turning sunshine into money! Southard’s Solar Energy offers homeowners the latest solar technology for their...
  5. Your Compassionate Partner

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary  is the funeral home in Boulder families trust for a caring and meaningful funeral. They help...