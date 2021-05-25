GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder to host free, walk-up vaccine clinics

News
Health

Boulder to host free, walk-up vaccine clinics

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder will host two free, walk-up vaccine clinics in the coming days.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and June 3 at 1300 Canyon Blvd.

People must be 18 or older in order to receive the vaccine. Neither insurance or identification is required for the vaccine clinic, according to a news release from the city. Only one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is required.

As of Monday, more than 200,000 Boulder County residents have been either fully vaccinated or received at least one shot. This represents 70% of the population eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, the news release states. About 56% of individuals of color 12 or older have not received a vaccine. While solid data does not exist for the people experiencing homelessness, based on anecdotal information, the city believes a considerable need also exists for this population, the release states.

“In order to leave this pandemic behind and ensure health and safety for everyone, we need to do all we can to reach every member of our community with vaccines,” Elizabeth Crowe, the city’s human services investments manager, stated in the release. “These clinics are designed to be easy and welcoming for community members who need access to a shot. We will have food and bus passes available, as well as city and nonprofit service providers who can answer questions and share resource information.”

