Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported May 25, 2021

New cases: 63
Total cases: 23,681
Total hospitalizations: 817
New hospitalizations: 0
Daily hospitalizations: 20
Daily discharges: 0
Total deaths: 257
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 24.10
7-day percent positivity: 1.1%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing due to delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Number of COVID-19 variant cases
- B.1.1.7: 216
- B.1.427: 41
- P.1: 5
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 539,261
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,657
- Total deaths among cases: 6,520
- Total hospitalizations: 29,894
- Total tested: 3,034,984
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 0
- New diagnostic tests: 10
- New monitoring tests: 154
- Total cases since May 10: 8
- Current isolation space use: 0
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 2
- Total staff quarantines: 1
- Total students quarantines: 32
BVSD elementary schools
- Fireside: 1 case; 12 students quarantined
- Pioneer: 1 case; 20 students and 1 staff member quarantined
*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 15
- Total active staff cases: 3
SVVSD elementary schools
- Blue Mountain: 1 student case
- Fall River: 1 student case
- Grand View: 2 student cases
- Hygiene: 1 student case
- Niwot: 1 student case
SVVSD middle schools
- Mead: 1 student case
- Westview: 1 student case
SVVSD high schools
- Frederick: 1 student case
- Lyons Middle Senior: 1 student case
- Mead: 1 student and 1 staff case
- Silver Creek: 1 student case
- Skyline: 1 staff case
SVVSD other schools
- LaunchED Virtual Academy: 1 student case
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 student case
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 student case
- Central Administration: 1 staff case