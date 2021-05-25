GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Daily COVID-19 data for Boulder County, reported May 25, 2021

New cases: 63

Total cases: 23,681

Total hospitalizations: 817

New hospitalizations: 0

Daily hospitalizations: 20

Daily discharges: 0

Total deaths: 257

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 24.10

7-day percent positivity: 1.1%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing due to delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Number of COVID-19 variant cases

  • B.1.1.7: 216
  • B.1.427: 41
  • P.1: 5

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 539,261
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 6,657
  • Total deaths among cases: 6,520
  • Total hospitalizations: 29,894
  • Total tested: 3,034,984

University of Colorado Boulder cases

  • New positive test results: 0
  • New diagnostic tests: 10
  • New monitoring tests: 154
  • Total cases since May 10: 8
  • Current isolation space use: 0

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

  • Total active cases: 2
  • Total staff quarantines: 1
  • Total students quarantines: 32

BVSD elementary schools

  • Fireside: 1 case; 12 students quarantined
  • Pioneer: 1 case; 20 students and 1 staff member quarantined

*Cases listed include all active cases and do not necessarily represent cases newly determined at time of publication.

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

  • Total active student cases: 15
  • Total active staff cases: 3

SVVSD elementary schools

  • Blue Mountain: 1 student case
  • Fall River: 1 student case
  • Grand View: 2 student cases
  • Hygiene: 1 student case
  • Niwot: 1 student case

SVVSD middle schools

  • Mead: 1 student case
  • Westview: 1 student case

SVVSD high schools

  • Frederick: 1 student case
  • Lyons Middle Senior: 1 student case
  • Mead: 1 student and 1 staff case
  • Silver Creek: 1 student case
  • Skyline: 1 staff case

SVVSD other schools

  • LaunchED Virtual Academy: 1 student case
  • Soaring Heights PK-8: 1 student case
  • Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 student case
  • Central Administration: 1 staff case

