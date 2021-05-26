GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder-based natural foods VC firm spins off…

Business

Boulder-based natural foods VC firm spins off Kodiak Cakes

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Sunrise Strategic Partners LLC sold off its majority stake in Kodiak Cakes to private-equity firm L Catterton.

In a statement, Sunrise said it would continue to have a “significant minority stake” in the company alongside fellow investor Trilantic North America and Kodiak’s founders and managers.

It’s unclear how much equity Sunrise has in Kodiak now, or how much it received in exiting the company. The firm declined to provide financial details Wednesday.

Kodiak Cakes is based in Park City, Utah, and makes pancake and waffle mixes with a focus on added protein in each item. Sunrise claims that Kodiak went from $15 million in yearly revenue when it first invested to $200 million in a span of four years.

The Boulder-based Sunrise is co-led by Steve Hughes, an industry veteran who ran Boulder Brands as CEO before it was acquired by what would eventually become a subsidiary of Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) in 2015 for $710 million.

L Catterton is one of the largest consumer brand-focused private-equity firms in the world, with $23 billion in assets under management.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Fire Up The Grill!

    Fire up the grill! BBQ season is here, and that means it’s time to visit Your Butcher, Frank for all...
  2. Your Biggest Investment

    Your home is your biggest investment—so you want to be sure to work with a knowledgeable and experienced Realtor. The...
  3. Huge Selection, Great Sales On Beer And More

    Twin Peaks Liquor is known for their huge selection, great sales, and friendly people. Twin Peaks is big, but not...
  4. Unique Stone Signage

    Unique stone signage adds upscale appeal to your home or business. Proudly announce your company, address, or family name with...
  5. Enjoy The Freedom Of Assisted Living

    Seniors enjoy the freedom of assisted living at AltaVita Assisted Living in Longmont. Freedom from chores and housekeeping—and the freedom...