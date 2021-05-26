Boulder County Public Health emphasizes that businesses can still require masks

Boulder County Public Health officials on Wednesday shared information about workplace COVID-19 vaccine clinics, emphasized that businesses can still require mask use and continued to encourage people to get inoculated against the coronavirus.

The news was shared during the last virtual Community Update meeting on the pandemic that public health officials said they would host for the foreseeable future.

Lexi Nolen, Boulder County Public Health acting executive director, said there’s been a decline in daily coronavirus case numbers. She said the average daily coronavirus case numbers per 100,000 people in the past seven days has dropped to 4.1. Boulder County has had 71.1% of its eligible population vaccinated with at least one dose. Public health data also showed that 60.2% of the county’s population has received a full course of the vaccination.

“We’re hearing that hesitation is becoming less of an issue and that people are increasingly enthusiastic about getting the vaccine,” Nolen said. “Sometimes it’s a challenge to get it, so we’re continuing to work to make sure that access is as easy as possible.”

Workplace vaccination clinics available

One such effort is the ability for employers to participate in the state’s workplace vaccination program. The sign up is available on the state’s website at bit.ly/2SsZ8ZG.

“This program is giving the opportunity for employers to bring the vaccine to their workplace,” said Lizbeth Mendoza-Renton, a Boulder County Public Health cultural equity broker. “They don’t have to go anywhere else.”

Mendoza-Renton said public health officials hope the workplace vaccination clinics help to provide access to the vaccine for people who may not have the time to take off work or the transportation to get it.

She reiterated the COVID-19 vaccine is available and safe for children 12 and older.

“It is safe,” Mendoza-Renton said. “The authorization that was given was based on studies of kids 12 and up. They don’t die from the side effects. I definitely want to make that clear.”

Parents can anticipate their child to experience side effects similar to what adults have experienced after vaccination. She said the largest complaint she’s heard is pain at the injection area. Planning a day or two to allow their child to rest is wise, she said, though, they may not experience any negative side effects at all.

Vaccinating children against the virus is important, she said.

“Kids get COVID. That’s a fact,” Mendoza-Renton said. “There’s no doubt about it. They get complications from COVID, and they transmit it, too.”

She also emphasized that youth can still get the COVID-19 vaccination, without having to put off getting other routine vaccinations.

People who have had COVID-19 are also encouraged to get inoculated once they no longer have symptoms for at least 10 days, Mendoza-Renton said.

Business owners can require people to wear masks

Boulder County Public Health’s mask order, which lasts until June 10, requires masks indoors at schools, child care facilities, health care settings, on public transportation and at long-term care facilities. Masks must be worn at these sites regardless of vaccination status, said Trina Ruhland Deputy County Attorney with the Boulder County Attorney’s Office.

“Businesses may still chose to implement mask requirements within their business,” Ruhland said. “That’s their decision. We ask that you’re kind and respect that decision.”

Boulder County Chamber of Commerce continues to offer business leaders signage asking people to wear a mask.

While Lane Drager, consumer protection coordinator for Boulder County Public Health, said businesses no longer have any COVID-19 requirements to follow, they’re encouraged to take proactive measures such as screening their employees for illness.

“All the different things that businesses have been doing to prevent disease are still very effective,” Drager said. “If we still see situations where there are outbreaks, we may have to intervene and put in strategies to help prevent that. It’s still in the best interest of businesses to be as proactive as possible to prevent disease.”

Free testing sites slowly phasing out

People are encouraged to continue to get tested for COVID-19 if they experience symptoms, even if they have been vaccinated, said Angela Simental, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson.

Lyons free testing site closed this week at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 200 Second Ave. Longmont’s free testing at the Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, will continue to operate through June 11. Stazio Ball Fields testing at 2445 Stazio Drive in Boulder will continue through Sept. 30.

As the meeting neared its end Wednesday, Nolen continued her calling for people to get vaccinated against the virus.

“We do want to encourage people, there’s plenty of vaccine around,” Nolen said. “We encourage everyone to go ahead and get vaccinated so that you can have a fun summer and not worry about getting sick or getting anyone in your family sick.”