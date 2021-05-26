GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

ColdQuanta joins IBM working group for…

Business

ColdQuanta joins IBM working group for quantum-computing startups, research

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

ColdQuanta Inc. has joined a consortium of businesses and academic researchers with the International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) Quantum Network.

In a statement, the Boulder company said it will integrate its existing products within Qiskit, an open-source development platform sponsored by IBM that allows developers to build control systems for quantum-computing hardware.

The Quantum Network counts more than 140 entities spanning major corporations, startups and academic researchers to apply quantum computing to practical issues.

The partnership will also allow developers to write build-to-suit programs for “Hilbert,” the working name for ColdQuanta’s first commercial product. Hilbert is a planned 100-qubit quantum computer expected to go on sale in the second half of 2021.

A qubit, or quantum bit, is the base unit of a quantum computer and comparable to a bit in a traditional computer. While a bit is a binary representation of data such as 1 or 0, or on or off, a quantum bit can represent any proportion of either end of the binary scale and process problems at a speed and scale considered nigh-impossible by traditional computing standards.

ColdQuanta’s “cold atom” method attempts to achieve stable qubit activity by freezing atoms to near-absolute zero, where they produce minimal vibrations.

The company most recently raised $20 million in bridge financing as it continues to build a Series B round that will likely pass more than $100 million in size.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Fire Up The Grill!

    Fire up the grill! BBQ season is here, and that means it’s time to visit Your Butcher, Frank for all...
  2. Your Biggest Investment

    Your home is your biggest investment—so you want to be sure to work with a knowledgeable and experienced Realtor. The...
  3. Huge Selection, Great Sales On Beer And More

    Twin Peaks Liquor is known for their huge selection, great sales, and friendly people. Twin Peaks is big, but not...
  4. Unique Stone Signage

    Unique stone signage adds upscale appeal to your home or business. Proudly announce your company, address, or family name with...
  5. Enjoy The Freedom Of Assisted Living

    Seniors enjoy the freedom of assisted living at AltaVita Assisted Living in Longmont. Freedom from chores and housekeeping—and the freedom...